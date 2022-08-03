x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Haven

Avelo Airlines passes 1,000 flights out of New Haven

In addition to surpassing 1,000 flights, Avelo has also completed its first 100 days of flying to West Palm Beach.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Editor's note: Video above originally aired on March 8.

Avelo Airlines is celebrating a milestone Monday as the airline announced they've surpassed 1,000 flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport. 

“I’m very encouraged by the continued momentum and enthusiasm we are seeing in Connecticut. With the addition of popular destinations like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Nashville and Charleston, coupled with the additional flights we are adding for the busy summer travel season, our Connecticut Customers have more options for getting where they want to go than ever before," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

RELATED: Avelo Airlines adding 3 new destinations out of Tweed New Haven Airport

In addition to surpassing 1,000 flights, Avelo has also completed its first 100 days of flying to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Since this service began in mid-December, Avelo said they have flown more than 20,000 customers between Tweed-New Haven and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI). 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

“For decades people asked for more service out of Tweed-New Haven Airport. More than 1,000 flights and more than 100,000 passengers later, we've delivered thanks to our incredible partnership with Avelo Airlines and we're just getting started," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Director Sean Scanlon. 

Avelo recently announced that it is adding seven new destinations outside of Florida: Charleston, S.C.; Chicago, IL; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Nashville, TN; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Savannah, GA; and Washington, D.C. Avelo will begin flying to these destinations in May.

RELATED: Bradley International Airport to become Breeze Airways' 5th operations base, bring 200 jobs to Connecticut

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

In Other News

World Down Syndrome Day block party