Avelo Airlines passes 1,000 flights out of New Haven

Avelo Airlines is celebrating a milestone Monday as the airline announced they've surpassed 1,000 flights out of Tweed-New Haven Airport.

“I’m very encouraged by the continued momentum and enthusiasm we are seeing in Connecticut. With the addition of popular destinations like Washington, D.C., Chicago, Nashville and Charleston, coupled with the additional flights we are adding for the busy summer travel season, our Connecticut Customers have more options for getting where they want to go than ever before," said Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy.

In addition to surpassing 1,000 flights, Avelo has also completed its first 100 days of flying to West Palm Beach, Fla.

Since this service began in mid-December, Avelo said they have flown more than 20,000 customers between Tweed-New Haven and Palm Beach International Airport (PBI).

“For decades people asked for more service out of Tweed-New Haven Airport. More than 1,000 flights and more than 100,000 passengers later, we've delivered thanks to our incredible partnership with Avelo Airlines and we're just getting started," said Tweed-New Haven Airport Director Sean Scanlon.

Avelo recently announced that it is adding seven new destinations outside of Florida: Charleston, S.C.; Chicago, IL; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; Nashville, TN; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Savannah, GA; and Washington, D.C. Avelo will begin flying to these destinations in May.

