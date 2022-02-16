New destinations out of Tweed New Haven announced by Avelo Airlines

The airline recently celebrated 100 days of service out of Tweed New Haven Airport. Now, new destinations are set to take flight this spring.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just after celebrating 100 days of service out of Tweed Airport in New Haven, Avelo Airlines announced four new non-stop destinations.

Avelo announced Wednesday that it expanded its east coast service to include destinations to Myrtle Beach, Charleston, and Savannah, Ga./Hilton Head, South Carolina. They will also be adding a destination to Nashville, Tennessee.

“There are plans to grow. I mean we have had 70,000 people come in and out of here since we launched service here in November. It’s a record. we have not had this much traffic in 30 or 40 years from this airport," said Sean Scanlon, executive director for Tweed.

Currently, Avelo operates non-stop service between New Haven and six Florida destinations: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota/Bradenton, Tampa, and West Palm Beach.

“We are excited to see Tweed offering four new locations that will provide more leisure and business travel opportunities to New Haven residents. Since the inauguration of the first Avelo flight 100 days ago, Tweed is increasingly demonstrating to be a viable long-term transportation asset for the City and New Haven community.," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

Avelo's first-ever flight took place in April 2021 with its first flight out of New Haven happening Nov. 2021. They recently celebrated 100 days in service out of New Haven.

The new airline is headquartered in Houston with Tweed New Haven Airport being its east coast base of operations.

“I think it is great because those are popular spots and when I fly out I usually go to Hartford or Westchester or into New York areas and this is nice and easy," said traveler Matt Ryan from Wallingford.

The expanded service is expected to take flight in May.

“Tweed-New Haven Airport continues to be a growing destination, and the addition of these flights is welcomed news as more travelers recognize how convenient, quick, and easy it is to fly out of this airport," said Gov. Ned Lamont about the expansion.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.