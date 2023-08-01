Avelo to start flights to Puerto Rico from Tweed

Non-stop flights will start November 15.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday they expect to start nonstop flights to Puerto Rico from Tweed-New Haven Airport in mid-November.

Flights to Puerto Rico’s San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport will be Avelo’s first destination outside the continental United States.

Beginning on November 15, officials said Avelo will operate the route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal were on hand for the announcement at Tweed New Haven Airport.

Officials said one-way fares between New Haven and San Juan will start at $99. Avelo flies to 18 destinations non-stop from its New Haven base

San Juan is Avelo’s first Caribbean destination – expanding the airline’s route map to 47 destinations spanning 25 states and one U.S. territory.

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly three million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.