New bag scanners coming to Tweed New Haven Airport

The technology will make it easier for passengers to go through TSA, cutting down on travel time.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) is giving Tweed New Haven Airport an upgrade that's a win-win for TSA workers and travelers.

Tweed, home of Avelo Airlines, is getting new 3D, x-ray scanners that allow passengers to keep everything inside their carry-on bags and still go through security.

Commuted tomography 3D x-ray scanners make it easier for passengers to go through security and make it more efficient for TSA agents to get images of passengers' bags.

When you go flying, you may soon find yourself flying through security too.

"It should be a lot quicker of a process even on the other side they just get their bag and go," said Daniel Velez, spokesperson for TSA New England.

The new technology will make it more convenient for passengers to fly, and no one will have to take electronics or liquids out in a separate bin.

"Transportation security officers are going to get in see a 3D image of what’s inside passengers bags going to be a row table and thoroughly analyze the contents of what’s inside those bags," said Velez.

Officials are installing two of these machines at the airport, making bringing checked bags and personal items much more effortless.

Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks is utilizing the scanners now, and regionally, Tweed is only the fifth airport with the new technology.

The goal is to keep the list growing.

"Our plan is to have machines in all 430 plus federalized airports across the country," said Velez.

While the move is eventually going to make operations smoother, passengers should be aware until both lanes are installed, wait times will increase on Thursday and off and on until April 28.

