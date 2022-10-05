x
New Haven

University of New Haven building reopened after bomb threat

A search of the building was conducted.
Credit: FOX61

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The University of New Haven was forced to evacuate a building due to a bomb threat on Wednesday evening. 

A search of the building was conducted and the threat is currently being investigated by the University Police with support from local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

The building has been reopened. 

This is a developing story. 

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

