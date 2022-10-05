University of New Haven building reopened after bomb threat

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The University of New Haven was forced to evacuate a building due to a bomb threat on Wednesday evening.
A search of the building was conducted and the threat is currently being investigated by the University Police with support from local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.
The building has been reopened.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Victim of New Haven attack recalls 'aggressive' encounter as search for answers continues: EXCLUSIVE
RELATED: Four New Haven students hospitalized after eating 'edibles', a state launches cannabis safety campaign
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.