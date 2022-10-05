University of New Haven building reopened after bomb threat

A search of the building was conducted.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — The University of New Haven was forced to evacuate a building due to a bomb threat on Wednesday evening.

A search of the building was conducted and the threat is currently being investigated by the University Police with support from local, state, and federal law enforcement partners.

The building has been reopened.

This is a developing story.

