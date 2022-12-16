1 killed, 2 injured after box truck, car crash at an intersection: New Haven police

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Orange Street and Trumbull Street. Both drivers were okay, but a passenger died at the scene.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Branford man was killed in a crash involving a car and a box truck overnight in New Haven, police said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Trumbull Street and Orange Street. Police were called to the area and found the two vehicles which crashed: a gray Volvo, driven by a 25-year-old Milford man, and a white Ford E450 box truck, driven by a 30-year-old Naugatuck man.

Police said EMS took both drivers to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

In the Volvo also was a passenger, 25-year-old Max Peters. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators please contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477) or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

