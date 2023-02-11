Bullet grazes woman's head in New Haven, injury non-life threatening

Police said she was hit by a stray bullet while standing in the doorway and does not appear to have been targeted.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A woman was shot in the head and suffered a non-life-threatening injury in New Haven on Saturday night.

New Haven police said at 7:19 p.m. officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the two-hundred block of Davenport Avenue. When they arrived, officers found a 23-year-old female with a graze wound to the head. She was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s attending physician told police that the wound was considered not life-threatening.

Officers on the scene and detectives spoke to witnesses and found shell casings on Kossuth Street. The preliminary investigation indicates that there may have been more than one shooter.

The victim was hit by a stray bullet while standing in the doorway and does not appear to have been targeted.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.