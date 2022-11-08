'He was full of life' | Family and friends honor Hamden High graduate killed in crash

18-year-old Elias Hnini died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Family members and friends gathered together for a candlelight vigil in honor of 18-year-old Elias Hnini. The recent Hamden High School graduate died after a car crash a couple of weeks ago on Orchard Street in New Haven.

He was taken to the hospital but it was too late.

"When I heard the news, my heart kind of just stopped. It felt like I was missing a piece of me just knowing that I wouldn't be able to see his smile in person again,” said Mariella Herrmann, Hnini’s girlfriend of 9 months and best friend of 5 years. “He was full of life and so excited about the future."

She said she'll remember him most for his smile.

“You would just look at his smile and want to smile," she said.

"Just a ball of energy made everyone smile,” Jack Gaffney, Hnini’s friend.

Hnini and Gaffney were co-captains of the lacrosse team. Hnini was a lacrosse and a soccer goalie.

Blake Gatson, Assistant Coach of Hamden High’s Boys Lacrosse team called Hnini “an X factor” for the team and said he took the team to the next level.

“Coaches would come up and be like, ‘who is that kid? Your goalie is really good,’ and I think that just speaks to his character about how he was able to do whatever the team needed,” Gatson said.

"Have Elias in your hearts and prayers please, especially his family as they area going through a tough process right now,” Gaffney said.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Elisha Machado is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at emachado@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.