Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments.

Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.

New Haven fire said that all occupants from inside the vehicle were found outside before they arrived.

First responders were able to secure the car by making sure it was put in park and turned off.

The incident resulted in minor injuries and police have launched an investigation. No other details were immediately available.

