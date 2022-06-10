Get up to $250 for handing in unwanted guns at New Haven's buyback Saturday

Unwanted guns can be exchanged for cash at the event while staying anonymous, no questions asked.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and its police department are hosting a gun buyback event Saturday to promote gun safety in the community.

The event will take place Saturday at the New Haven Police Training Academy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be a drive-up drop-off event.

Unwanted guns can be exchanged for cash at the event while staying anonymous, no questions asked.

Payouts for disposed guns are as follows:

Rifles, Shotguns or Derringer-type guns- $50

Handguns (Revolvers & Pistols)- $150

Assault Rifles- $250

B.B. Guns- $10

Guns must be delivered in clear plastic bags and ammo must be in a separate bag.

A person dropping off the gun will not be charged with illegal possession of that specific firearm, officials note.

There will also be free gun locks and car safes available.

New Haven is partnering up with Swords to Plowshares Northeast, which will transform the discarded guns into garden tools.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.