New Haven shooting victim grazed, cell phone takes bullet: Police

The victim's cell phone was struck by the bullet, which police believe prevented further harm.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A cell phone blocking a gunshot may have saved the life of a victim grazed on Winthrop Ave. in New Haven on Tuesday evening.

New Haven police were called to the 300 block of Winthrop Ave. around 8:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting incident. Arriving officers found a victim lying on the road with a gunshot wound.

Investigations revealed the victim, who was not identified, was shot inside a vehicle and tried to back up the vehicle to flee, but collided with a parked car on the street.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where they are in stable condition with a graze wound, police said. The victim's cell phone was struck by the bullet, which police believe prevented further harm.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven police at (203) 946-6304 or call in an anonymous tip to 866-888-TIPS (8477).

---

---

