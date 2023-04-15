Part of Chapel Street closing Sunday as new apartments start construction in New Haven

Construction is expected to be completed sometime in mid-2024.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A part of Chapel Street in New Haven will be closed for over a year as contractors construct two buildings in the area, according to the mayor's office.

The eastbound side of Chapel Street between Church and Orange Streets will be closed to traffic starting Sunday, April 16. The sidewalk along the south side of Chapel Street will be closed, but pedestrians can use the north side sidewalk.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Elm Street, and westbound traffic will be maintained.

There will be no changes to the public bus routes.

Before construction, the sites were "long-standing vacant lots," the city said.

Two buildings on the 800 block of Chapel will be under construction. "Corner Block", on the southwest corner of Chapel and Orange streets, will have 46 apartments and retail on the ground floor. "Mid-Block" will have 120 apartments and parking.

Construction is expected to be completed in about 16 months, sometime in mid-2024.

