After being turned away last time, Conan O'Brien finally tries 'The best pizza EVER' in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Conan O'Brien was spotted on Wooster Street in New Haven finally grabbing a slice of Sally's Apizza, after (inadvertently) being turned away a year prior.

The former late-night show host left two doodles and autographs on two pizza boxes, with one of them saying "Not the best pizza in New Haven...the best pizza EVER!"

That "best pizza ever" was worth waiting for, considering O'Brien was turned away last year at the door.

"Our amazing manager Rylan turned away Conan O’Brien because we were booked for the day," Sally's said of O'Brien's visit last year.

The restaurant quickly found out that it was indeed O'Brien waiting in line and ultimately turned away, and they tried to track him down.

"A regretful Rylan ran up and down Wooster Street looking for him but it was too late. He was long gone, already halfway through his pie elsewhere," Sally's said. Rylan finally got her redemption when O'Brien came back to the Elm City on Monday for a slice of apizza.

O'Brien had something to say about that to Rylan. On the second pizza box, the comedian wrote, "Hey Rylan - you were so right to toss me out...I'm a bum!"

Sally's Facebook post of the ordeal has garnered over 1,500 reactions and close to 100 in less than a day.

