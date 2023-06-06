State police release photos from inside collapsed New Haven building

The photos depict K-9 teams and response crews traversing through the rubble of concrete and metal wire after two floors collapsed on the afternoon of June 2.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police have released photos of their crews and K-9 teams providing assistance after a partial building collapse in New Haven last week.

"These canine teams are on-call 24/7 to assist state and municipal agencies at accidental, natural, and manmade disaster scenes searching for and rescuing trapped victims," state police said on social media Tuesday.

At least six people had to be rescued; two others exited the building before firefighters got to the scene. It took about 45 minutes to make those rescues, according to officials. Eight people were sent to the hospital with injuries, according to officials.

Two people remain in the hospital in "fair condition" as of Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for Yale New Haven Health.

The city of New Haven now knows construction workers were pouring millions of pounds of concrete when the building partially collapsed, sending the workers falling through floors.

The construction on 188 Lafayette St. has been put on pause as The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) investigates.

