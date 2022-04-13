Connecticut rail riders head to NY one day after subway shooting

Police across the state increased their presence at train stations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — At least 10 people were injured in a subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday. On Wednesday, many Connecticut commuters returned to the city for work. At each train station, they were met with an increased police presence.

At Union Station in New Haven, along with MTA Police and Amtrak Police, the New Haven Police Department is also increasing patrols in the area for the time being. Connecticut State Police have also been patrolling several train stations across the state Wednesday.

That increased security is making rail riders feel less on edge about taking the train into the city after the shooting.

“Especially going through a big station like Grand Central, I guess it makes me feel a little bit safer," said Elizabeth Howard, a professor at NYU.

CT commuters, expect a heavier police presence at all train stations today, following yesterday’s shooting on a Brooklyn, N.Y. subway.



As far as the presence of New Haven cops at Union Station, a spokesperson for the department said that's something they've been looking to do more of in the future. Right now, they are short-staffed, but when a shooting like this happens in neighboring New York, focusing on security on the rails becomes a top priority. Though, MTA and Amtrak Police are always monitoring the station.

"We have to do something. The government has to do something. We all need to act together," said Rong Fan, heading to New York with his family Wednesday for work.

When Fan heard about the shooting on Tuesday, he and his partner reconsidered traveling to the city Wednesday.

“Horrifying and also shocked. But this happens pretty often and that’s even more shocking to me," Fan said.

The same thoughts went through Howard's mind as an NYU professor. But she returned to the city, knowing she had a job to do.

“My students live right near there. Some of them can’t get into class today because things are blocked off," Howard said.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is also doing what it can do to protect commuters. The department told FOX61 in a statement,

“As soon as we heard what was happening in Brooklyn, we contacted our partners to request additional personnel be visible in Connecticut. Increased security measures will be in place through at least the Easter holiday weekend. The DOT remains in consistent communication with law enforcement officials and continues to work closely with federal, state, and local partners regarding security protocols at rail stations across Connecticut.”

The New Haven Police Department will be patrolling the area in and around Union Station until further notice.

