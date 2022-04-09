1 dead, another recovering after car crash into tree in New Haven: Police

New Haven police responded to a single-car crash on Congress Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A West Haven man has died and another is seriously injured after a car crash in New Haven overnight Saturday.

New Haven police responded to a single-car crash on Congress Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Responding officers found a car that hit a tree.

New Haven firefighters also responded and they removed the driver and a passenger.

The driver, a 26-year-old West Haven man, was taken to an area hospital where he was treated for life-threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

The passenger, identified as Raymond Rolle, 21, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The New Haven Police Crash Team responded to the scene and is leading the investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

