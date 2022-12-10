Two shot, one fatally, near New Haven/Hamden town line

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that killed a Pennsylvania man and injured a New Haven man Friday.
Officers were called to Shepard Street, between Read Street and the Hamden Townline, just before 2 p.m. for a report of a person shot.
Police found a 24-year-old Pennsylvania man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries.
A second gunshot victim walked into Yale New Haven Hospital on Chapel Street and was later taken to the York Street campus for treatment of his non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or email to ECIC@newhavenct.gov.
