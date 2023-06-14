8 New Haven Catholic parishes to merge

The decree becomes effective as of July 1.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Eight parishes in the New Haven area will merge starting in July, the Hartford Archdiocese announced Wednesday.

Saints Aedan and Brendan, Saint Anthony, Saint Martin de Porres, Saint Michael, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Stanislaus will be merged into Saint Mary Parish. Their separate entities will cease to exist at that time.

The new parish will be named Blessed Michael McGivney Parish where the administration of the church buildings and premises will be based.

Sacramental registers along with any other parish records and historical documents, shall be preserved at Blessed Michael McGivney Parish. The territorial boundaries of Blessed Michael McGivney Parish will henceforth be the combined boundaries of it and the former Parishes of Saints Aedan and Brendan, Saint Anthony, Saint Martin de Porres, Saint Michael, Our Lady of Guadalupe and Saint Stanislaus.

The parishes themselves date back as far as 1832.

"I indicated that the goal of the merger is to bring the priests, churches, ministries, and resources of the city together, uniting them in the hopes of creating a stronger, more vibrant Catholic community and culture," said Rev. Leonard P. Blair, Archbishop of Hartford.

