Men in Pizza Truck wreck reflect on event

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A crash in Cromwell involving a popular pizza truck was caught on camera.

The two friends who were inside that truck spoke exclusively to FOX 61.

“We do everything together,” said Joshua Mccaffery-Danz. "We usually do the weekends together. We live together."

They survived a crash together too.

“At first it was 'what was that?', Then, it was 'this is it.' and then at the end it was like 'how did we make it out of that," said Mccaffery-Danz.

The crash happened on I-91 last month when they were struck by what police say was a reckless driver.

The crash caused their work truck to flip and slide. causing their truck to flip and slide.

“The moment it flipped I was thinking this is not going to go well. Let’s just hope for the best,” said Kevin Sangurima.

But both of them walked out barely without a scratch, crediting the Big Green Pizza food truck that they were in.

“Anything that was newer and not built like a literal tank, I don’t know if we’ve been having the conversation we’re having right now,” said Mccaffery-Danz.

While they are still kneading, baking, and serving up slices for big green truck pizza, they are doing it together.

The owner of Big Green Truck Pizza said the business is good thanks to the help of her community. It’s been a process but they are going to keep trucking on

“We’re recovering. We’re rebuilding the truck right now. We didn’t lose any businesses. We’ve actually had a lot of friends step up and any event scheduled by the 5th truck was picked up by friends of ours. We’re just continuing moving along,” said Liane Varipapa.

