x
New Haven

One dead, another injured after crash on I-95 in New Haven

Four cars were involved in a deadly crash that closed down I-95 North in New Haven for several hours
Credit: FOX61

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — One person has died and another was injured in a four-car crash that closed down Interstate-95 Northbound in New Haven Thursday afternoon, which shut down travel for several hours. 

Police said the deadly accident was a chain reaction involving several vehicles. It began when a Lincoln MKC traveling on the Exit 44 entrance ramp lost control and struck the back of a Honda, which caused the Honda to rotate and get pushed into the travel lanes, where it collided with a Volvo tractor-trailer truck. 

The Lincoln continued across all travel lanes and collided with a Dodge Charger before finally crashing into the concrete median.

The Lincoln operator, identified as Robert Procaccini, 76, of Branford was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The Honda operator was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Troopers said there were no apparent injuries to the drivers of the tractor-trailer or the Dodge.

The highway has since reopened.

Anyone with information including dashcam footage regarding this crash is asked to contact Trooper Falstoe #849, Connecticut State Police Troop G, at 203-696-2500 or nicolas.falstoe@ct.gov.  

