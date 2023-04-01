2 killed in early morning shooting: New Haven police

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two people were shot and killed in a shooting in New Haven on Saturday morning.

Police received multiple reports just before 8 a.m. of gunfire in the area of Winthrop Ave. and Goffe Terrace. ShotSpotter detected nine rounds of gunfire, police said.

Officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The victims have not been identified at this time. Police said there is a person of interest in this shooting investigation.

Police said this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304.

