Fatal stabbing under investigating in Fair Haven, victim identified

The incident happened at the intersection of Lloyd St. and Exchange St. That's where officers found the victim Robert Franklin, 49, of New Haven.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is dead after being stabbed in Fair Haven on Saturday afternoon.

New Haven police said officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls at 1:35 p.m., for a person stabbed and unresponsive near the fire hydrant at the intersection of Lloyd St. and Exchange St. Patrol Officers arrived at the scene and located the man, identified as Robert Franklin, 49 of New Haven.

Franklin was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

The detectives of the Investigative Services Division are following up on leads and conducting interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding Franklin’s death. The department is urging anyone who may have information to come forward and speak with investigators.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide can contact the New Haven Police Department’s Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477

