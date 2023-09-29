Father arrested after 3-month-old boy suffers life-threatening head injuries in New Haven

Medical personnel at Yale New Haven Hospital informed police that the infant suffered from a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The father of a three-month-old boy has been arrested after his child suffered life-threatening injuries to their skull on Thursday and is currently hospitalized in New Haven.

New Haven police said they received a report at 4:22 p.m. of risk of injury to a three-month-old baby boy from The Department of Children and Families (DCF). The Department of Children and Families informed officers that the infant was being transported from the pediatric unit at Yale New Haven Health's facility on Long Wharf Drive to Yale New Haven Pediatric Hospital.

Officers spoke with medical personnel who informed them that the infant suffered life-threatening injuries. Detectives from the Special Victims Unit responded to the hospital shortly afterward.

Medical personnel informed them that the infant suffered from a skull fracture and traumatic brain injuries.

The infant is currently intubated and being monitored by medical professionals.

Police said that after investigating, including speaking with the parents of the infant, the father was arrested on charges of Assault in the 1st degree, and Risk of Injury to a Minor.

The father has not yet been identified.

