5,000 expected to compete in Faxon Law New Haven Road Race this Labor Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The 46th annual Faxon Law New Haven Road Race will hit the pavement at the New Haven Green on Labor Day morning.

Race organizers expect around 5,000 participants to compete in the half marathon, 5K, kids fun run, or its signature 20K.

The 20K (12.4 miles) is formally called the USATF 20K National Championship, and this is the 32nd year this championship is being held in the Elm City.

Athletes from all over the country come to compete, including Emily Sisson, who set the U.S. Marathon record in the 2022 Chicago Marathon and competed in the 10,000-meter race in the 2021 Olympics.

Conner Mantz of Utah won last year's 20K in the men's division and will be back again this year to compete. Mantz also broke the record at the 2022 Manchester Road Race, a 4.748-mile loop.

There are also eight runners, who have finished every single New Haven Labor Day Race 20K or half-marathon and will compete Monday morning for their 46th finish. This group is known as the "Streakers."

The big races start at 8:10 a.m. and all participants are expected to cross the finish line by 11:30 a.m.

As runners cross the finish line, check the results here.

Participants are invited to an after-party at BAR New Haven for pizza and beer. Cost to get in is $14 for those 21 and older.

