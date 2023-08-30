'I’m fighting not only for myself but my neighbors' | Tenants Union in New Haven pushes back against evictions

16 renters received eviction notices from Ocean Management saying they have to leave by September 1. The union is accusing the landlord of being retaliatory.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A large show of support in New Haven, for a tenants union that is fighting for 16 people who received eviction notices. The union is accusing its landlord of retaliating against the members.

"I’m here because I’m fighting not only for myself but my neighbors," said Jessica Stamp of New Haven.

After six years of living at her Blake Street apartment, she was ordered to leave by September 1.

"I’ve always paid my rent on time. I’ve helped them to clean up the property by getting the city to come in and force them to clean it up. And now they can attract people for their $1900 apartments," Stamp said.

She and 15 of her neighbors received a notice to quit on their doors earlier this month, letting them know their lease would not be renewed.

It is a decision the tenants' union believes is retaliatory. The union had been in negotiations with Ocean Management over rent increases, lease terms, timely repairs and more

"We want to get back to negotiating as soon as possible. That’s our number one goal. This is not good for anyone what’s happening right now? But what we need from them is to withdraw those notices to quit and to promise us in writing they’re not going to do it again," said Sarah Giovanniello of New Haven.

The company did not return requests for comment on Wednesday but in a statement last week said:

"Rents for existing tenants have not increased since before covid despite sharp inflation, and are substantially below market rents. We met in good faith 3 times with the representatives in an attempt to accommodate, and even expressed our intention to make exceptions in some cases with specific financial needs."

On Wednesday the tenants union held its second rally since receiving the eviction notices. Other tenants, community organizations, and local leaders joined the rally.

"What we’re seeing here in New Haven is the kind of thing that happens economically in many places when there is excessive consolidation. We are seeing larger and larger numbers of units owned by fewer and fewer numbers of landlords," said State Senator Martin Looney.

This week, the tenant union also filed an injunction in court to try to stop the evictions but instead was given a hearing date of September 12.

"The judge could’ve had the opportunity to intervene and say the landlord does not have the ability to move forward with this at all," said Luke Melonakos-Harrison of the CT Tenants Union.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.