Fire in bathroom under investigation at New Haven magnet school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A fire at a New Haven magnet school is under investigation on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the Metropolitan Business Academy on Water Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

All the students evacuated the building by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

The fire was found in a second-floor bathroom and was put out by the firefighters, police said.

Afterward, crews ventilated the school to ensure the air quality is safe. Students were then brought into the gymnasium to get out of the cold weather.

There were no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Board of Education also responded to the scene to assist.

