It gets over 100 degrees inside Long Wharf food trucks, but food crews still ready to serve up meals

Even with the heat increasing inside of those trucks, the people who visit them on the outside make the day easier.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Nestled off of Interstate-95 in New Haven is the food truck park dubbed Food Truck Paradise. Those trucks still run and cook up some good meals, even as temperatures rise in Connecticut this week.

In one of those food trucks is Ernesto Marin, who works at La Patrona.

“I love my job. I like the things that I do,” said Marin.

He said he's dedicated to his job and is pushed by motivation.

“Everybody has kids or your mom. You have to take care of somebody and that’s your motivation for the day. When you wake up you just gotta keep going for the day,” said Marin.

He keeps going, even as temperatures are anticipated to hit in the 90s over the next few days; Connecticut could see its first heat wave of the year.

It can get up to 120 degrees inside a food truck, according to Mobile Cuisine, a food truck magazine. Marin and his crew feel those high temps.

“On the outside, it’s like 90 degrees and on the inside, it’s like 110 degrees,” said Marin.

On those days, they keep a lot of water on hand.

“We just keep drinking a lot of water or sometimes just get a little slushie or something so you can keep yourself cool,” said Marin.

He said he goes through at least six bottles while on the clock.

But even with the heat increasing inside of their truck, the people who visit them on the outside make the day easier.

“The satisfaction is when somebody comes down and says 'oh I really like your food,'” said Marin.

