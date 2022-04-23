Friends and family of Jericho Scott hold march in search of answers for his murder

Leroy and Nicole Scott marched from Chapel Street Park to Fair Haven to raise awareness about gun violence and taking a stand for the community.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A march was held in Fair Haven Saturday morning for the death of Jericho Scott, a teen whose murder case has remained unsolved since 2015.

Friends and family have not given up on finding the person responsible.

"We never expected to be the parents of a murdered child," said Nicole Scott, mother of Jericho.

For the past seven years, Nicole and Leroy Scott have been anxious for answers, relying on the New Haven Police Department for any leads.

Their son, Jericho Scott, a Wilbur Cross High School junior was shot and killed right in front of his own home on April 19, 2015, shortly after midnight.

To make matters worse, Scott's parents heard the gunshots and raced outside to administer CPR to their son for 24 minutes but were unsuccessful.

"Somebody knows what happened. somebody was there - the person who committed the crime obviously was there but they told somebody," added Nicole Scott.

The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

They said being vocal will hopefully get the answers.

"They have to stand up and fight for their own community and that's what the problem is ... nobody wants to say anything," added Nicole Scott.

"We're just looking for answers at the end of the day, it's been seven years and basically at the end of the day, that's what it comes down to ... answers," said Jasanea Hernandez, organizer of the march.

Over 100 people showed up for the march and everyone wore red t-shirts that read 'Justice 4 Jericho.'

"Anybody that knows anything please say something," added Hernandez.

Scott's parents used their son as an example to put a stop to meaningless murders.

"Gun violence is real - it's happening every day," added Leroy Scott, father of Jericho.

If you have any information, no matter how big or small, your tips can be reported anonymous to the New Haven Police Department at 1-866-888-8477 or text 274-637.

