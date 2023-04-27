Man, 39, killed in daytime shooting in New Haven: Police

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Forbes Ave. that happened late Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Forbes Ave. just after 11 a.m.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

New Haven police Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting homicide.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.