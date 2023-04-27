x
New Haven

Man, 39, killed in daytime shooting in New Haven: Police

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a homicide on Forbes Ave. that happened late Thursday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of Forbes Ave. just after 11 a.m.

Responding officers found a 39-year-old man who was shot. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

New Haven police Major Crimes Unit detectives are on the scene investigating the shooting homicide.

No other information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story.

