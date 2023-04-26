“I want justice for my daughter”: Calls for change come from father of recent New Haven homicide victim

So far this year, New Haven police have investigated 23 non-fatal shootings and nine homicides.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Shortly after a 26-year-old woman was killed in New Haven this past weekend, police had her killer in handcuffs.

New Haven Police have charged 30-year-old Leon Guerrero with Tayna Rodriguez’s murder.

“I want justice for my daughter. She don't deserve this. She's my baby, said Johnny Rodriguez at a news conference on Wednesday, where police shared the latest details on the case.

Police said Rodriguez intercepted a fight between three men on Saltonstall Ave just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. In doing so, she was struck by gunfire.

"She was getting out of the car, to try to possibly separate the individuals who were fighting,” said Assistant Chief Bertram Ettienne, with the New Haven Police Department.

Police found Rodriguez on the road when they arrived on the scene. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her killer, police said, was the one who made the 911 call.

"Guerrero told officers that he placed his gun in his vehicle,” Ettienne said.

Guerrero has been charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

Police were joined by around 20 members of the Rodriguez family as they made the announcement.

"It is not just one life, it is so many lives that are impacted in our city when someone decides to play god,” said Mayor Justin Elicker of New Haven.

The city experienced four shootings in less than eight hours this past weekend, ending in at least two other injuries. Rodriguez’s death marks the ninth homicide this year.

"They took a beautiful soul. She was a very outgoing friendly person. She cared about her family and friends,” said Danny Heredia, Rodriguez’s Uncle, and an activist with Project Safe Neighborhoods.

This is the second time Heredia has lost a family member to gun violence in two years.

"The violence has to stop because this is our children. We're losing our children in these streets,” Heredia said.

