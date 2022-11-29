'It's a slap in the face' | Family of Randy Cox delivers strong message alongside Attorney Crump in New Haven

Each of the five officers involved in Cox's case was served a warrant on Monday and could serve up to six months for those charges, but Crump says that's not enough.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — For the first time after five, New Haven police officers were charged in connection to the Richard Cox case, his family shared their reaction in front of New Haven City Hall on Tuesday.

Cox was paralyzed after being hurt in the back of a prisoner transport van on June 19. The family stood alongside their attorneys, including world-renowned Civil Rights Attorney, Ben Crump, on the steps in front of the building. Their message? The misdemeanor charge for each of the officers is a "slap in the face."

"They got a misdemeanor, slap on the wrist, where they will probably see little to no jail time, and Randy Cox has a life sentence," Crump said.

Since June, Cox has been paralyzed from the neck down. He's working every day at a rehabilitation facility in West Haven to get better.

Five months ago, Cox was at a block party and was taken into custody by New Haven police officers. Cox was eventually put in the back of a police van, handcuffed and without a seatbelt. The officer driving the van stopped short to avoid a crash, sending Cox head-first into the metal wall inside the truck, and paralyzing him. The officers then continued to bring Cox to the detention center and put him in a holding cell until an ambulance came.

Each of the five officers involved in the case was served a warrant on Monday from the Office of the Chief States Attorney. Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sergeant Betsy Segui have all been charged with Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree and Cruelty to Persons Charges.

At most, Crump said, they could serve up to six months for those charges. For Crump, that's not long enough.

"If you have somebody driving recklessly and they cause someone to be paralyzed, they would be charged with assault with a vehicle. And that's a felony," Crump said.

Cox's family shared they've been visiting Randy on a daily basis at the rehabilitation center. They said it's been hard to see Randy in that condition.

"He has to ring a call bell to ask for a sip of water. The cup is sitting right next to him. But he can't pick it up," said Latoya Boomer, Randy Cox's Sister.

Cox's mom makes a long commute to see him every day. Even if she has to sit there, and watch him lay in a hospital bed.

"That is not the life that Randy wants. Randy wants to get outside. He wants to be able to go to the store," said Doreen Coleman, as she asked for continued prayers for her son.

Randy's family read a note directly from him, which said, "I know it's only an arrest but it's a start," Cox goes on to say in the note, "It's time for a change. This ain't about me, it's about the people that come after me, so nobody else has to go through this."

Crump and his co-counsel also commented on the answers to their $100,000 million civil lawsuit filed back in September. Crump turned and faced Mayor Justin Elicker when he said, "Your lawyers, Mr. mayor, they said that randy was responsible for his own injuries," Crump said.

In court documents, both the city and the officers are claiming governmental immunity. Elicker said they were required to submit an answer, but he doesn't see it as a permanent one. They'll continue to do what they can to make sure this doesn't happen again.

"It is incumbent upon the city as we have these conversations with Randy's attorneys to preserve our rights. I see that answer as a placeholder as we continue this conversation," Elicker said.

Still, Cox's attorneys and his family want more accountability. They continued to tell city leaders to expedite the process and hold true to their word.

"It's one thing to say it to the public but it's another thing to say it to Ms. Doreen who, every day goes to that hospital and tries to tell them that the whole community is with you Randy," Crump said. "So, your words can't ring hollow."

The Cox family also called on the city to help bring Randy to a better facility that can properly care for him. The city said they've agreed to sit down with the attorneys to make that happen. But Crump said they're not looking for pennies, and it'll cost millions to care for randy, for the rest of his life. So for them, it's all or nothing.

"As Dr. King said, justice delayed is justice denied," Crump said.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.