Keanu Reeves and Dogstar to play at Toad's Place

The band is on a reunion tour.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Keanu Reeves, his band Dogstar will be bringing their reunion tour to New Haven in October.

The actor and his bandmates Roy Choi, left, Robert Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose who perform as Dogstar are on a reunion tour that will stop at the legendary Toad's Place on October 11.

Reeves, who will celebrate 30 years since his breakout role as a police officer in the movie "Speed" next year, has played bas with the band since the mid 1990s. The band reformed in this past May for a performance at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival. They even have an upcoming album, Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, is set to be released on October 6, 2023.

The legendary Toad's Place has been stop for local, national, and world known names for nearly 50 years. Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, U2, Billy Joel, Cardi B, Johnny Cash, Drake, Cyndi Lauper and Bon Jovi have all played at the venue.

