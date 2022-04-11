'They have the power to act': Legal team for Randy Cox demands response to city lawsuit

Outside New Haven City Hall, Randy Cox's lawyers and family said the City's assertion that they care about his well-being is ringing hollow.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The condition of New Haven's Randy Cox remains unchanged for now, as his attorneys on Friday demanded an update on the city's response to the massive $100 million lawsuit.

Outside New Haven City Hall, Randy Cox's lawyers and family said the City's assertion that they care about his well-being is ringing hollow.

Cox was paralyzed in June when he slid head-first into an interior wall of a New Haven Police van when it stopped abruptly. The van had no seatbelts.

For now, Randy Cox is being treated in a short-term care facility in West Haven, but Cox's legal team said that soon must change.

"He needs a long-term care facility and one of the problems here is that you need money to fund the care in a long-term care facility," said Cox attorney Lou Rubano.

The family is running low on money and their patience with the City is wearing thin, also.

"We want to know how long is it going to take," said Cox's sister LaToya Boomer. "I was actually with Randy at the doctor's appointment when the spine surgeon told him that he wasn't gonna walk anymore and he started crying."

About a month ago, the Cox family filed a $100 million lawsuit against the City.

"I have made it clear that we want to expedite the process, we want to find the opportunity to settle but the city can't just unilaterally decide something," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

But, before the City proceeds with its investigation, it needs to hear from the Chief State's Attorney on whether the five officers involved in this case are going to be arrested. The City added that a response from its insurance companies is necessary before taking action.

"That is not true," said attorney Ben Crump. "They have the power to act when they want to act."

"It's a good thing for all of the city to ensure that there is justice for Randy, and I hear the frustration," Elicker said. "I do feel the frustration that this is not moving as fast as any of us would like."

And Elicker also said if Randy Cox does not have insurance, he is covered by the state Medicaid program and his medical care should continue.

