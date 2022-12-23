Man charged in 2019 attempted officer shooting, 2018 shooting pleads guilty

Marcus Rivera of New Haven was arrested in January 2019 after he pointed a gun at Detective Francisco Sanchez while running from police officers.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man who was involved in the shooting of a woman in December 2018 and the attempted shooting of a police officer in January 2019 in New Haven pled guilty in court on Thursday, according to New Haven State's Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr.

Marcus Rivera of New Haven was arrested in January 2019 after he pointed a gun at Detective Francisco Sanchez while running from police officers.

Rivera was reportedly struck in the pelvis area after an 'exchange of gunfire' with police, but it was determined after an investigation by the Western District Major Crime Squad that Sanchez was justified to use deadly physical force.

According to Doyle, Rivera pled guilty to his charges of attempted assault in the first degree, attempted assault on a public safety officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of narcotics with intent to sell.

Rivera also pled guilty to his involvement in the shooting of a woman in Fair Haven in 2018, including charges of assault in the first degree and carrying a pistol without a permit, said Doyle.

Doyle said that Rivera faces "a maximum of 10 years to serve and a minimum of 5 years to serve, followed by a three-year probation" determined during his later sentencing in New Haven Superior Court on March 8, 2023.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.