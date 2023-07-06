Man charged in New Haven double murder from April

Marquis Darnell McNeil, 40, of New Haven and Jonathan Garcia, 27, of New Haven were killed while sitting in a car on Winthrop Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police have charged a man in connection with an April double homicide on Winthrop Avenue.

On April 1, police received multiple 911 calls and a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire in the area of Winthrop Avenue and Goffe Street.

When they arrived, police found Officers responded and found two gunshot victims in a parked Acura MDX mid-block on Winthrop Avenue. Marquis Darnell McNeil, 40, of New Haven, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, Jonathan Garcia, 27, of New Haven, was taken by ambulance to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after being admitted.

After a confrontation, police arrested Cadell Harris, of New Haven, at the scene. Harris initially confronted police and told officers to "shoot me" and "kill me." According to the arrest paperwork, he told the officer he was "King Caesar." Efforts to verbally de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful until police were able to tackle him from behind and take him into custody. He did not have any ID on him, but during booking NHPD was able to identify the suspect. Police said both victims appear to have been targeted.

Harris was arraigned at New Haven Superior Court on Thursday.

