Man in critical condition after shooting in New Haven

The shooting happened at 6:35 p.m. on Dixwell Avenue near West Hazel Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in New Haven Wednesday evening.

New Haven police said at 6:35 p.m., officers went to Dixwell Avenue near West Hazel Street after a person was shot. They found a male victim, who hasn't been identified, who was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment.

The man is in critical condition.

A man on the scene told FOX61 reporter Gaby Molina that he was driving down Dixwell Avenue when he saw someone down in the street with an apparent gunshot wound. He stopped to render assistance, and as he did, first responders arrived.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Division as well as the Bureau of Identification are on-scene collecting evidence and canvassing for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

