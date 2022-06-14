Man dies after crashing into New Haven restaurant: Officials

The car was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it crashed into Scarpellino's Restaurant, police said.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man in his early 20s died Tuesday evening after crashing into a restaurant on Forbes Avenue in New Haven, emergency officials said.

The car was traveling at a very high rate of speed when it crashed into Scarpellino's Restaurant, said Emergency Management Director Rick Fontana.

The driver, later identified by police as Wilmer Lopez, 22, of New Haven, was alone in the car at the time of the crash. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said Wednesday.

According to Fontana, the car had previously been involved in another crash in East Haven and possibly another in Branford.

The restaurant had already closed for the day and was unoccupied, but the New Haven Fire Department arrived to shore up a corner of the restaurant that was damaged, emergency officials said.

The restaurant will remain closed for business Wednesday, the owners said on the restaurant's Facebook page.

Multiple agencies are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

