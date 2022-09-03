Man injured in New Haven shooting

A New Haven man entered Yale-New Haven Hospital with gunshot wounds.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — New Haven Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon after a person with gunshot wounds was dropped off at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The victim, a 42-year-old New Haven man, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after arriving at the hospital in an unknown car at approximately 2:30 PM.

Major Crimes Unit detectives have responded and are leading the investigation.

Police are asking if any witnesses who have not yet spoken to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.