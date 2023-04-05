New Haven man sentenced to 45 years in 2019 murder

Robert Parris shot Michael Rosario in New Haven on December 19, 2019. Rosario died of his injuries the following day.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was sentenced this week after his conviction earlier this year in a 2019 murder.

Robert Parris, 56, of New Haven, to 45 years in prison for the December 2019 murder of Michael Rosario, 55, in New Haven.

A jury in New Haven Superior Court on January 25 found Parris guilty of the crimes of Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and Carrying a Pistol without a Permit Parris also was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Pistol or Revolver in a separate proceeding before the court.

During the trial, evidence showed Parris shot the victim on Court Street in New Haven on December 19, 2019. Rosario died of his injuries the following day.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

