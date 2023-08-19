Man shot in New Haven after 'physical altercation': Police

The man was originally thought to be in critical condition but later determined he only suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man was shot in New Haven following a physical altercation on Saturday morning.

New Haven police said officers responded at 3:31 a.m. to a report of a person shot on River Street near Ferry Street. Upon arrival, officers found the gunshot victim on the sidewalk on River Street. The victim was immediately attended to and transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital via American Medical Response (AMR).

Initially, the victim was in critical condition; however, after consultation with the emergency room doctor, medical personnel determined that he had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been leaving the "after-hours spot" on River Street near Ferry Street when he was approached by an unknown male wearing a ski mask. A physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim being shot.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit and Bureau of Identification interviewed witnesses and gather evidence.

As part of the investigation, a crime scene was established, and the detectives recovered one fired cartridge casing, thirteen live rounds, and one firearm magazine.

New Haven police are actively investigating this incident and encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

