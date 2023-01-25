Man suffering 'serious' injuries after two-car crash in New Haven: Police

Police said firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the man out of the Subaru he was driving.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A man is suffering serious injuries after a two-car crash in New Haven Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at 2:07 p.m., officers and firefighters were sent to the intersection of Peck Street and Blatchley Avenue after a resident reported a crash involving a Dodge Ram and a Subaru WRX.

Both departments arrived quickly and firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the driver from the Subaru. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are considered serious and may be life-threatening.

Police said officers found video surveillance that showed the crash. The Dodge Ram traveled westbound on Blatchley Avenue as the Subaru traveled southbound on Peck Street. The Subaru ran a stop sign and collided with the Dodge Ram as it crossed the intersection. The Subaru veered sideways and struck a tree in the southwest corner of the intersection.

The New Haven Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team went to the scene and finished their initial on-scene investigation.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed this crash or who may have information valuable to the investigators should contact police via phone at 203-946-6304 or through the Department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

