New Haven gang members indicted on murder, attempted murder charges: Feds

Three suspects were arrested Thursday, six were arrested previously.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Three more alleged gang members were charged Wednesday with drug trafficking, murder, and attempted murder, as well as related offenses, bringing a total of nine men charged in the case.

A federal grand jury in Bridgeport returned a superseding indictment yesterday charging three alleged members and associates of the “Exit 8” street gang in New Haven with conspiring to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, including drug trafficking, murder, and attempted murder, as well as related offenses. The grand jury previously returned an indictment charging six alleged members and associates of Exit 8 with related offenses.

The superseding indictment charges

JAEDYN RIVERA, also known as “Jae Honcho,” 22

TYJON PRESTON, also known as “TJ,” 21

SAMUEL DOUGLAS, also known as “Blamm,” 25

QUAYMAR SUGGS, 19

KIVEON HYMAN, also known as “Tiny, ” 25

DONELL ALLICK, JR., also known as “D-Nice,” 24

DEVIN SUGGS, also known as “JB,” 19

NYZAIRE BARNES, also known as “Melo,” 19

ANTWAN HILL, also known as “Bandz,” 19

Devin Suggs, Barnes, and Hill were arrested Thursday. They appeared in New Haven federal court and were ordered detained. Rivera, Preston, Douglas, Quaymar Suggs, Hyman, and Allick were charged in an indictment that was returned on March 22 already being detained.

Prosecutors said the ATF, FBI, DEA and New Haven Police Department, working closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and New Haven State’s Attorney’s Office, to investigate an ongoing gang war between members and associates of the Exit 8 street gang and rival gangs in the Hill section and other areas of the city. The Exit 8 gang is named after the geographic area accessed by exiting Interstate 91 at Exit 8 in New Haven. Some of the members identify themselves with the word “Honcho,” derived from the street name of an Exit 8 member who was murdered on Quinnipiac Avenue in February 2020.

Officials said that since June 2018, gang members have committed at least three murders and 16 attempted murders, took part in car thefts and drug sales.

Among the violent acts committed by the Exit 8 gang, the superseding indictment alleges that:

On June 16, 2018, Douglas and Hyman shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang, and shot another individual in the vicinity;

On January 24, 2019, members and associates of the gang shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On July 14, 2020, Preston and others shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On September 26, 2020, Hill, Preston, and others shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On April 27, 2021, Preston, Devin Suggs, and others shot and attempted to kill an individual;

On May 3, 2021, Rivera shot and attempted to kill two members and associates of a rival gang;

On May 10, 2021, Rivera and others shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On May 14, 2021, Rivera and Devin Suggs shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On May 17, 2021, Exit 8 members shot and attempted to kill rival gang members;

On May 19, 2021, Hill, Preston and others conspired to kill rival gang members, including a rival gang member who was shot and killed on that date by Quaymar Suggs and others;

On May 20, 2021, Rivera, Preston, and others shot and attempted to kill rival gang members, and Rivera, Devin Suggs, and others shot and attempted to kill two other individuals;

On June 30, 2021, Preston shot and attempted to kill an individual;

On July 5, 2021, Hill, Preston, and others shot and killed an individual;

On August 29, 2021, Exit 8 members and associates shot and attempted to kill a member and associate of a rival gang;

On March 16, 2022, Devin Suggs and others shot at and attempted to kill rival gang members;

On April 12, 2022, Hill, Barnes, and others shot at and attempted to kill rival gang members;

On September 16, 2022, Allick and others shot and killed an individual.

On January 20, 2023, Devin Suggs and others stole a black BMW from Scarsdale, New York. Devin Suggs and Barnes then shot and attempted to kill an individual.

If convicted of this charge, Quaymar Suggs, Preston, and Allick face a maximum term of imprisonment of 60 years, and Rivera, Douglas, Hyman, Devin Suggs, Barnes, and Hill face a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

The superseding indictment also charges Rivera and Preston with attempted assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder, in violation of the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (“VCAR”) statute, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years; Rivera with VCAR assault with a dangerous weapon and attempted murder, and offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years; Rivera with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years; and Douglas with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and a quantity of cocaine, an offense that carries a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years and a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

