Motorcyclist dies in New Haven crash

Ella Grasso Boulevard was closed for a time.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A motorcyclist has died following an early Sunday morning crash on Ella Grasso Boulevard.

Emergency crews were called to the area of 520 Ella Grasso Boulevard at 5:43 a.m. Sunday for a car and motorcycle crash. The motorcycle driver was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital for serious injuries where they later died.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

The crash is being investigated.

Police closed the road in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

