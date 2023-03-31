x
New Haven

Multiple lanes closed after accident on 1-95 Northbound in New Haven

State Police are investigating a crash and advise anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.
Credit: TEGNA
Traffic Alert

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 1-95 Northbound in the area of Exit 51 in New Haven has been shut down in three lanes due to a motor vehicle accident. 

There is an active investigation and State Police asks that anyone traveling in the area seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.

---

----

