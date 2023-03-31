Multiple lanes closed after accident on 1-95 Northbound in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 1-95 Northbound in the area of Exit 51 in New Haven has been shut down in three lanes due to a motor vehicle accident.
There is an active investigation and State Police asks that anyone traveling in the area seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.