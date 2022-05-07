New Haven appoints Karl Jacobson next chief of police

Jacobson will be replacing Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez who stepped down in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven Board of Alders has unanimously voted to approve current Assistant Chief Karl R. Jacobson as the next New Haven Chief of Police.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker back in May nominated Jacobson for the role after Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez stepped down.

Elicker had nominated Dominguez as the new police chief, but in December the city's Board of Alders rejected her for the top job. She has since retired.

Mayor Elicker released a statement following Jacobson's approval:

"For the last fifteen years, Karl Jacobson has served the City of New Haven with distinction, and I am confident he is the right person to lead the New Haven Police Department at this critical time.

A top priority for all New Haven residents is public safety. Karl Jacobson and I share a similar vision for the New Haven Police Department: one that utilizes community-based policing, one of deep respect and partnership with the community, and one of a holistic approach to public safety that moves beyond a policing-only paradigm," said Mayor Elicker. "While we’ve made notable progress on all these fronts, we also know we have much more work to do – especially in light of recent events – and I am confident that Karl Jacobson is the leader to help us get there.

As we saw in the public testimony at last week’s committee hearing and in today’s unanimous vote by the full Board of Alders, Karl Jacobson is deeply respected and supported by both the New Haven community and the New Haven Police Department. I am confident that, building on that trust, Karl Jacobson will be able to provide the police department with the long-term leadership that both our residents and officers need and deserve.

I am grateful to the Board of Alders for their vote of approval, and I look forward to swearing-in Karl Jacobson as New Haven’s next Chief of Police."

Mayor Elicker will swear-in Jacobson Wednesday morning at New Haven City Hall.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.