CT Dept. of Consumer Protection denies New Haven bar's liquor license renewal

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection has ruled not to renew the liquor license for a New Haven bar that has been the site of multiple crimes in recent months.

The Department's Liquor Control Commission denied a liquor permit for the Grand Café on East Pearl Street in New Haven. The bar is now prohibited from serving any kind of alcohol.

In its written decision, the Commission found "substantial evidence" to deny the Grand Café from renewing its liquor permit, deeming the location and permittee as "unsuitable" for a permit.

A petition put together by neighborhood residents cited concerns about the presence of drugs, fights and public disturbances, as well as how the bar was operated and how police needed to be called to the bar, according to the memorandum.

A New Haven police lieutenant testified that the department had to respond to about a dozen criminal activity complaints over the years, including when drugs were found in the bar's basement in 2017.

There was also a shooting at the bar in September 2021, which resulted in an arrest for assault with a firearm.

Following the shooting, people living in the Fair Haven section of the Elm City staged a peaceful sit-in protest, occupying the parking lot along East Pearl Street, in an effort to take back their neighborhood.

The bar's co-owner, manager, and customers defended Grand Café, accusing a neighboring smoke shop for the problems, according to the memorandum.

Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and State Representative Al Paolillo (D-New Haven) released a joint statement Thursday following the DCP's decision to revoke the Grand Cafe's liquor license:

“The decision by the Department of Consumer Protection not to renew the liquor permit for Grand Café is the right one, especially for the Fair Haven residents who seek to reclaim a part of their community beset by everything from excessive late-night noise to drug activity and violence, including several shootings. This should be a vibrant and safe community space. The work toward that end begins now thanks to this decision.”

