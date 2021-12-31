New Haven Board of Education member to step down, citing health reasons

City officials said BOE member Darnell Goldson sent an email to the board, announcing his intentions to resign.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — One of New Haven's Board of Education members is planning to resign from the board, citing health reasons.

City officials said BOE member Darnell Goldson sent an email to the board, saying he intends to resign due to health.

“This is truly tough news, and I wish Darnell strength as he battles this illness. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery,” said Mayor Justin Elicker. “I’ve known Darnell for a long time. He is hard working and tenacious. We are thankful for his service.”

“I am indeed sorry to hear of Mr. Goldson’s illness,” said Dr. Illine Tracey, Superintendent of New Haven Public Schools. “I wish him a speedy recovery and restored health. My prayers are with him and family as he goes through this challenging period.”

The vacant Board of Education spot will be filled by an election, according to the city charter. There are no details on when an election would take place and who would run to fill the spot.

