Rising COVID cases causing New Haven business and locals to raise their guard

The rolling 7-day average across CT is at 13.71%

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Six out of the eight counties in Connecticut are now listed as being at the high level for COVID-19, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties are all in the high category.

Temperatures are rising and so are COVID-19 cases in New Haven county.

"We’re experiencing a lot of cases, new cases now so I’m concerned,” said Gina Higgins.

The Department of Public Health urges residents living in the high category areas to stay up to date with their vaccines. They recommend that if you feel sick, get tested and wear a mask indoors in public. People in New Haven are taking another step.

“We’re tired of the pandemic. We’re tired of wearing masks but I don’t want to get sick and I don’t want my family to get sick,” said Higgins.

Businesses like Shubert Theater are still enforcing their mask mandate during shows.

“It's about the health and safety of our audience members because we want them to come back. We want them to continue purchasing tickets. It’s also about the health and safety of our staff and performers on stage,” said theater general manager, Peter Damien Loza.

The general manager of Villa Lulu said he hopes mask mandates aren’t enforced again.

“I know we’re getting into that higher positivity rate but it’s just very frustrating,” said Howard Pelkey.

While DPH is encouraging indoor masking, the department said there is no mask mandate to be put in place in the near future.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

