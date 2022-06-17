New Haven church preaches non-violence at 'Save Our Sons' festival

It’s all about connecting the community, especially young men.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven is seeing an uptick in gun violence across the city. One local church is trying to step in to bring about change as it's all about connecting the community, especially young men.

“We thought 'Save Our Sons' would be a good way to bridge the gap between the old and the young and various folks in the community,” said Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church Pastor, Harold Brookes.

There’s been an increase in gun violence in New Haven as just this week, New Haven had its fifth homicide.

“I hear it on the news every day. From one side of the town to the other. It’s not good.”

This event hopes to be part of a solution as Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church wants to bring some sort of change.

“This festival is to reach out to our young men to let them know that they are loved. They are very important and we want to show them the straight and narrow way they can go,” said Blanche Reeves-Tucker.

This festival had food and many different vendors including ones with job opportunities.

“We want to give young people a different outlet to go to,” said Reeves-Tucker.

Their most important message was bridging the gap between the church and community.

“As a single mom with a son, it’s important to see us being able to come together to love in unity and something to uplift our young Black men, our sons,” said Shanice Mitchell.

Beyond this, the church will also start a mentorship program very soon.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.