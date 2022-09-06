City of New Haven sues event company following 'illegal motorcycle rally'

Officials said despite warnings to not hold the rally without proper permits, the event went on anyway, attracting over 5,000 people.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Note: The video above is from last year.

The City of New Haven is filing a civil lawsuit after an "illegal motorcycle rally" last year.

The lawsuit is set to be announced at 11 a.m. by Mayor Justin Elicker, Police Chief Karl Jacobson, and other city leaders.

The suit was filed against the Eastcoastin companies and their agents. City officials said that the event organizer, Gabriel Canestri, Jr., planned and held the rally in September 2021 without the proper permits.

The group reportedly attracted more than 5,000 people from all over the country, according to police. Officials said that despite warnings from New Haven that the event would not be allowed, the event organizers reportedly spent months planning and promoting the rally.

Acting chief of New Haven police at the time Renee Dominguez said the event was controlled and that police had no issues until 4 p.m. when a large group moved to the waterfront for a stunt show which impacted the port.



“We were able to move the crowd utilizing police vehicles and announcements, lights and sirens. They did move and eventually disperse, but it did take approximately an hour,” Dominguez said.

The organizer, Canestri, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot and second-degree breach of the peace because police said he defied the order that no stunt show would be held.

Canestri, who grew up in New Haven, said he tried numerous times to get the proper permitting done but got the run around at City Hall.

"I said 'I’m willing to go down whatever avenue you guys need me to go down, like whatever the permits cost whatever it is let’s do this the right way,'" Canestri told FOX61.

City officials said the necessary police protection and coordination to keep the rally under control and maintain public safety had cost the city tens of thousands of dollars.

Officials are now looking to get the money back with the lawsuit.

The five defendants named in the lawsuit are Eastcoastin Entertainment LLC, Eastcosting Enterprises LLC, Gabriel Canestri, Jr, Salvatore Fusco and C&D Investments LLC.

"This new lawsuit seeks to ensure that Mr. Canestri, along with the other defendants named in the lawsuit, are held accountable for their actions and that they are not allowed to profit from an illegal rally held at the tremendous expense of city taxpayers and public safety," city officials said in a statement.

